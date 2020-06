Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Three bedroom two and half bedroom home available for immediate move in! Large open floor plan on the first floor, including large eat in kitchen. Separate dining room, cute living room with bay window. Upstairs features two bedrooms with a full bath and a large master suite with a large walk in closet. Large fenced in backyard with extra detached storage shed. Hurry! This home will not last long!



(RLNE5799084)