4316 Haverty Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

4316 Haverty Drive

4316 Haverty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Haverty Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610

Colorful 2 Story Home in Raleigh, 3 bed / 2.5 bath, near downtown & highways I440/I40. Apply now! - Cosy home 3 bed/2.5 bath, master bedroom on 1st floor in Raleigh! Painted with joyful colors to brighten your life w/two additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, w/Jack & Jill full bath. Eat-in kitchen w/high top bar, overlooking living room, fully equipped w/large stainless steel refrigerator & stainless steel electric glass top oven, dishwasher and hood fan are white. Note the upgraded all hard surface flooring throughout and you will love the fenced back yard and extra storage too! WE DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM. Small dogs and cats allowed.

- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bath
- 1352 sqft
- Stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator only)
- Dishwasher & Hood fan (white)
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Pantry
- High ceilings
- Built 2005
- HVAC system
- All hard surface floors
- Master w/large closet (1st floor)
- Master w/oversized shower (1st floor)
- Blinds
- Laundry area (2nd floor)
- Covered front porch
- Back patio
- Fenced yard
- Outdoor storage
- Multiple car drive

Rental Terms: 1 Year
Application Fee: $60.00 (18+)

No Sec 8/vouchers
This is a smoke free home.
Small dogs and cats allowed, must apply and qualify, max 2. (Contact us for the pet policy)

(RLNE5934503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Haverty Drive have any available units?
4316 Haverty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Haverty Drive have?
Some of 4316 Haverty Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Haverty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Haverty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Haverty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Haverty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Haverty Drive offer parking?
No, 4316 Haverty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4316 Haverty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Haverty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Haverty Drive have a pool?
No, 4316 Haverty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Haverty Drive have accessible units?
No, 4316 Haverty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Haverty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Haverty Drive has units with dishwashers.
