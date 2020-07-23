4316 Haverty Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Colorful 2 Story Home in Raleigh, 3 bed / 2.5 bath, near downtown & highways I440/I40. Apply now! - Cosy home 3 bed/2.5 bath, master bedroom on 1st floor in Raleigh! Painted with joyful colors to brighten your life w/two additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, w/Jack & Jill full bath. Eat-in kitchen w/high top bar, overlooking living room, fully equipped w/large stainless steel refrigerator & stainless steel electric glass top oven, dishwasher and hood fan are white. Note the upgraded all hard surface flooring throughout and you will love the fenced back yard and extra storage too! WE DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM. Small dogs and cats allowed.



- 3 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bath

- 1352 sqft

- Stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator only)

- Dishwasher & Hood fan (white)

- Fully equipped kitchen

- Pantry

- High ceilings

- Built 2005

- HVAC system

- All hard surface floors

- Master w/large closet (1st floor)

- Master w/oversized shower (1st floor)

- Blinds

- Laundry area (2nd floor)

- Covered front porch

- Back patio

- Fenced yard

- Outdoor storage

- Multiple car drive



Rental Terms: 1 Year

Application Fee: $60.00 (18+)



No Sec 8/vouchers

This is a smoke free home.

Small dogs and cats allowed, must apply and qualify, max 2. (Contact us for the pet policy)



(RLNE5934503)