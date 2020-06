Amenities

Stunning and spacious 2 story home in Raleigh, available for immediate move-in! 3 bedrooms with loft, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage at end of street. All kitchen appliances included. Washer & Dryer connections in Laundry room. Open floor plan with large living room w/ fireplace and large separate dining room. Fenced in backyard with patio. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care.