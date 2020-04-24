Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING - 2401 Laurel Falls Lane ~ 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Single Family house - This 2 story 3 bedroom home features and open & airy living area, lots of closet space, dining area, kitchen with appliances & great cabinet soace. Upstairs features a master bedroom with on suite bath, laundry hook ups and 2 bedrooms that share a hall bath. Community features a pool. This home is all electric. Pet allowed.



School District: Carpenter (ES), Salem (MS), Athens (HS).



Directions: Get on Avent Ferry Rd. heading toward Gorman street, turn left on Trailwood Dr, turn left at Lineberry Rd at stoplight, turn right on Trailwood Hills Dr, turn left on Laurel Falls Lane, house is on the left.



For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!



