All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 2401 Laurel Falls Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
2401 Laurel Falls Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2401 Laurel Falls Lane

2401 Laurel Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2401 Laurel Falls Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603
Trailwood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
APPLICATION PENDING - 2401 Laurel Falls Lane ~ 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Single Family house - This 2 story 3 bedroom home features and open & airy living area, lots of closet space, dining area, kitchen with appliances & great cabinet soace. Upstairs features a master bedroom with on suite bath, laundry hook ups and 2 bedrooms that share a hall bath. Community features a pool. This home is all electric. Pet allowed.

School District: Carpenter (ES), Salem (MS), Athens (HS).

Directions: Get on Avent Ferry Rd. heading toward Gorman street, turn left on Trailwood Dr, turn left at Lineberry Rd at stoplight, turn right on Trailwood Hills Dr, turn left on Laurel Falls Lane, house is on the left.

For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!

Sam Stewart
Site Manager

(RLNE3278165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Laurel Falls Lane have any available units?
2401 Laurel Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 2401 Laurel Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Laurel Falls Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Laurel Falls Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Laurel Falls Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Laurel Falls Lane offer parking?
No, 2401 Laurel Falls Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Laurel Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Laurel Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Laurel Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Laurel Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 2401 Laurel Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 2401 Laurel Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Laurel Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Laurel Falls Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Laurel Falls Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Laurel Falls Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St
Raleigh, NC 27609
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl
Raleigh, NC 27615
Junction Six Forks
110 Talisman Way
Raleigh, NC 27615
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr
Raleigh, NC 27610
Madison Hunters Glen
100 Hunt Club Ln
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College