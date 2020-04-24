Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom condo next to Cameron Village! Available in August - Appointments by email only!



If you're looking for convenience, look no further! This 2 bed, 2 bath condo puts you within minutes of all your living needs. Walk across the street to all the ease of grocery shopping, restaurants, take out, coffee, retail, night life, and more of Cameron Village! Additionally, you're within a mile to Glenwood South, and a couple miles from Downtown Raleigh! The condo itself is fantastic, and given it's location makes it an outstanding deal.



Inside you'll find a nice open layout that gives you all the space you need in the kitchen, with plenty of room for relaxing in the living room. The bedrooms offer great closet space and room for your dressers. The place also comes with two full baths, washer/dryer, dishwasher, room out front for patio furniture and more.



Pets allowed with approval and fees/deposits. One pet limit!

650+ credit requireement.

24 hour notice minimum for all showing requests.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4157766)