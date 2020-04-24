All apartments in Raleigh
2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101

2208 Stafford Avenue · (919) 675-1444 ext. 60
Location

2208 Stafford Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27607
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom condo next to Cameron Village! Available in August - Appointments by email only!

If you're looking for convenience, look no further! This 2 bed, 2 bath condo puts you within minutes of all your living needs. Walk across the street to all the ease of grocery shopping, restaurants, take out, coffee, retail, night life, and more of Cameron Village! Additionally, you're within a mile to Glenwood South, and a couple miles from Downtown Raleigh! The condo itself is fantastic, and given it's location makes it an outstanding deal.

Inside you'll find a nice open layout that gives you all the space you need in the kitchen, with plenty of room for relaxing in the living room. The bedrooms offer great closet space and room for your dressers. The place also comes with two full baths, washer/dryer, dishwasher, room out front for patio furniture and more.

Pets allowed with approval and fees/deposits. One pet limit!
650+ credit requireement.
24 hour notice minimum for all showing requests.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4157766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 have any available units?
2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 have?
Some of 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Stafford Ave Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
