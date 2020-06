Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Available 07/31/20 Walking distance to NCSU! Rocking chair front porch greets you in this Victorian style home. Entire apartment is on the first floor of this multi unit home featuring hardwood flooring. Huge three bedrooms and 3 baths. Cozy living room and large eat in kitchen with great natural lighting. Built in china cabinet in galley way. Washer and dryer hookup in hall. Other rooms for storage or sitting areas are a bonus! Hurry and move in late July!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849360)