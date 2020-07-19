Amenities

1341 Crab Orchard Drive, Unit 303 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom | 4 Bath Condo Near NCSU/Lake Johnson - Students! Convenient to NCSU this 4BR/4Bath Condo is located right by Lake Johnson. Available August 1st for the fall semester. All major appliances stay including a washer and dryer. Each bedroom has a private bath attached. Utilities are paid by tenants. Community Basketball, Volleyball and Pool are included in the rent.



Available 8/1/2020

Washer/Dryer included

NO pets

Move In Costs:

$1,800 First Month's Rent

$1,800 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$65 Application Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Pets Allowed



