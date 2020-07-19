All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1341 Crab Orchard Drive, Unit 303

1341 Crab Orchard Drive · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1341 Crab Orchard Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1341 Crab Orchard Drive, Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1219 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
volleyball court
1341 Crab Orchard Drive, Unit 303 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom | 4 Bath Condo Near NCSU/Lake Johnson - Students! Convenient to NCSU this 4BR/4Bath Condo is located right by Lake Johnson. Available August 1st for the fall semester. All major appliances stay including a washer and dryer. Each bedroom has a private bath attached. Utilities are paid by tenants. Community Basketball, Volleyball and Pool are included in the rent.

Available 8/1/2020
Washer/Dryer included
NO pets
Move In Costs:
$1,800 First Month's Rent
$1,800 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$65 Application Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

