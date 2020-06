Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking pool

At Lake Park we offer 4 bedroom 4 bathroom units with shared living/dining room area and kitchen. Each bedroom has a private bathroom and walk in closet as well as a separate lock for your bedroom door. Every apartment also includes a washer and dryer. This whole unit rents for $1700 per month with utilities. The deposit is $1200. The application fee is $110 per person (an additional $50 for co-signers fee Full time students ONLY). This community does not allow pets. Community amenities here at Lake Park include a swimming pool, volley ball courts, and a basketball court. The community is also located across the street from Lake Johnson which offers walking trails and access to the lake for canoeing and kayaking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3284336)