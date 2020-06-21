Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in SE Raleigh! - This lovely townhome is located only 10 minutes from downtown Raleigh.

Less than 5 minutes to I-40, I-440, I-540 and Raleigh Greenway! This townhome is also positioned conveniently near Highway 64, and Interstate 495, you’ll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 13 minutes from North Carolina State University, 7 minutes from Pepsi Bottling Ventures and 7 minutes from Anderson Point Park Trail.



In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.



Inside you’ll find: Large Open Downstairs, Hardwood floors, Carpet Upstairs, Nice Updated Appliances, Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closet. Large Master Bathroom with Elegant Garden Tub, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, Garbage Disposal, Private Patio, and Much More.



The private patio is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3318467)