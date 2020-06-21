All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 18 2020

1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107

1310 Canyon Rock Court · (919) 675-1444
Location

1310 Canyon Rock Court, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in SE Raleigh! - This lovely townhome is located only 10 minutes from downtown Raleigh.
Less than 5 minutes to I-40, I-440, I-540 and Raleigh Greenway! This townhome is also positioned conveniently near Highway 64, and Interstate 495, you’ll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 13 minutes from North Carolina State University, 7 minutes from Pepsi Bottling Ventures and 7 minutes from Anderson Point Park Trail.

In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.

Inside you’ll find: Large Open Downstairs, Hardwood floors, Carpet Upstairs, Nice Updated Appliances, Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closet. Large Master Bathroom with Elegant Garden Tub, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, Garbage Disposal, Private Patio, and Much More.

The private patio is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3318467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 have any available units?
1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 have?
Some of 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 offer parking?
No, 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
