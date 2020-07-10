All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1100 Oakside Drive

1100 Oakside Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Oakside Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
APPLICATION PENDING!!1100 Oakside 3 brm 2 bath ranch 1 car garage Located at end of Cul de sac Deck gas Fireplace - Off Spring Forest and backing up to North Ridge Shopping Center, this ranch 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a one car garage with garage door opener with access through Kitchen which has pantry and appliances which include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal and tile floors (also tile floors in baths). Full size washer & dryer can be used but will not be maintained. Laundry is off kitchen. The dining room and living room have a cathedral ceiling, small bar, fireplace with gas logs and hardwoods along with access to the back deck.. Located at end of Cul de sac. Tenant to maintain yard including cutting grass, trimming bushes and leaf and limb removal. No pets or inside smokers! Tenants to pay for utilities including water, electric and gas bill.

Visit our web site at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-787-9375.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Oakside Drive have any available units?
1100 Oakside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Oakside Drive have?
Some of 1100 Oakside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Oakside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Oakside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Oakside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Oakside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1100 Oakside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Oakside Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 Oakside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Oakside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Oakside Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 Oakside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Oakside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Oakside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Oakside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Oakside Drive has units with dishwashers.
