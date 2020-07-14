All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 1204 Bartlett Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, NC
/
1204 Bartlett Circle
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:22 AM

1204 Bartlett Circle

1204 Bartlett Circle · (919) 732-9417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1204 Bartlett Circle, Orange County, NC 27278

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 000 · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Clean, well-maint, 4BR2.5BA twnhome in Churton Gr neighborhd; trails, comm pool. Kit/Dining/Brft open to Family Rm w/lots of natural light. Bonus rm off upstairs loft for study, den, exercise, kids play area, etc. Upgrades thru-out. Relax on frt porch/patio. Conv. Duke/UNC, dntwn Hist Hillsborough, shopping, schools, Sports Plex, etc. Located between the Triad/RTP. Utilities: Duke-Energy, CenturyLink, Spectrum, Town of Hillsborough water/sewer, Dominion Energy nat. gas. Close to Pathways Elem,Stan Mid,OHS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Bartlett Circle have any available units?
1204 Bartlett Circle has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1204 Bartlett Circle have?
Some of 1204 Bartlett Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Bartlett Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Bartlett Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Bartlett Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Bartlett Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1204 Bartlett Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Bartlett Circle offers parking.
Does 1204 Bartlett Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Bartlett Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Bartlett Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Bartlett Circle has a pool.
Does 1204 Bartlett Circle have accessible units?
No, 1204 Bartlett Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Bartlett Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Bartlett Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Bartlett Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Bartlett Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1204 Bartlett Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510
1701 North Apartments
1701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
612 Hillsborough
612 Hillsborough Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSanford, NCDanville, VA
Oxford, NCLillington, NCRolesville, NCAsheboro, NCCarthage, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCZebulon, NCSouthern Pines, NCJamestown, NCPinehurst, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityHigh Point University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity