1204 Bartlett Circle

Amenities
Clean, well-maint, 4BR2.5BA twnhome in Churton Gr neighborhd; trails, comm pool. Kit/Dining/Brft open to Family Rm w/lots of natural light. Bonus rm off upstairs loft for study, den, exercise, kids play area, etc. Upgrades thru-out. Relax on frt porch/patio. Conv. Duke/UNC, dntwn Hist Hillsborough, shopping, schools, Sports Plex, etc. Located between the Triad/RTP. Utilities: Duke-Energy, CenturyLink, Spectrum, Town of Hillsborough water/sewer, Dominion Energy nat. gas. Close to Pathways Elem,Stan Mid,OHS