Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport playground basketball court microwave

Spacious 1 bedroom, move-in ready home. 2nd room that could be used as den/office but doesn't have a closet. Nice carpet in living room and newer laminate flooring in foyer. Large eat in kitchen, interior laundry room w/connections for washer & dryer. Large flat corner lot with a 1 car carport and storage building. Across the street from Magla Park that has a playground, basketball courts, baseball field, batting cages and pavilion.