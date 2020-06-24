All apartments in Mooresville
620 S Main St Unit 16
620 S Main St Unit 16

620 S Main St · No Longer Available
Location

620 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
620 S Main St Unit 16 - Property Id: 100814

New Renovated unit available April 1, 2019. This end unit offers a backyard. Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. Unit 16 is available for showing on March 20, 2019 at $1100 per month.

APPOINTMENTS, showings and questions:
please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.com

Newly renovated, two (2) bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome with bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Off Security Cameras for complex for security. All utilities paid by tenant. One block walking distance to restaurants and new brewery. Five blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Pets are allowed in non-renovated units, visit our www.600southmain.com for other units and inquiries for pets. All pets must be met and approved by the landlord.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100814
Property Id 100814

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4744650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 S Main St Unit 16 have any available units?
620 S Main St Unit 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 S Main St Unit 16 have?
Some of 620 S Main St Unit 16's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 S Main St Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
620 S Main St Unit 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 S Main St Unit 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 S Main St Unit 16 is pet friendly.
Does 620 S Main St Unit 16 offer parking?
Yes, 620 S Main St Unit 16 offers parking.
Does 620 S Main St Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 S Main St Unit 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 S Main St Unit 16 have a pool?
No, 620 S Main St Unit 16 does not have a pool.
Does 620 S Main St Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 620 S Main St Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 S Main St Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 S Main St Unit 16 has units with dishwashers.
