w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

620 S Main St Unit 16 - Property Id: 100814



New Renovated unit available April 1, 2019. This end unit offers a backyard. Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. Unit 16 is available for showing on March 20, 2019 at $1100 per month.



APPOINTMENTS, showings and questions:

please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.com



Newly renovated, two (2) bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome with bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Off Security Cameras for complex for security. All utilities paid by tenant. One block walking distance to restaurants and new brewery. Five blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Pets are allowed in non-renovated units, visit our www.600southmain.com for other units and inquiries for pets. All pets must be met and approved by the landlord.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100814

No Dogs Allowed



