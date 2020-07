Amenities

Completely remodeled, three bedroom, ranch home on a secluded 3/4 acre lot. Surrounded by mature trees, this home offers privacy for those who seek it, yet only two blocks from downtown, restaurants, shops, park. New kitchen and appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, sparkling clean! Convenient to major highways and all that Mooresville has to offer, Award winning Mooresville schools.