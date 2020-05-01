All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 211 W. Stewart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
211 W. Stewart Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:15 PM

211 W. Stewart Avenue

211 West Stewart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 West Stewart Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Mooresville Graded School District - Convenient location in Mooresville very close to downtown and Park View Elementary. Absolutely charming older home with Basement!! Large Living Room w/ fireplace and Dining Room separated by archway. Gleaming wood floors. Large Kitchen with Gas Range/Oven. Cozy Den with fireplace/gas logs and built-ins. 2 Bedrooms on main level. 2 Bedrooms up plus additional small room with closet. Landing at top of stairs perfect for office/computer. Beautifully landscaped yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 W. Stewart Avenue have any available units?
211 W. Stewart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 W. Stewart Avenue have?
Some of 211 W. Stewart Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 W. Stewart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 W. Stewart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 W. Stewart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 W. Stewart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 211 W. Stewart Avenue offer parking?
No, 211 W. Stewart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 211 W. Stewart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 W. Stewart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 W. Stewart Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 W. Stewart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 W. Stewart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 W. Stewart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 W. Stewart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 W. Stewart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College