211 W. Stewart Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities

Mooresville Graded School District - Convenient location in Mooresville very close to downtown and Park View Elementary. Absolutely charming older home with Basement!! Large Living Room w/ fireplace and Dining Room separated by archway. Gleaming wood floors. Large Kitchen with Gas Range/Oven. Cozy Den with fireplace/gas logs and built-ins. 2 Bedrooms on main level. 2 Bedrooms up plus additional small room with closet. Landing at top of stairs perfect for office/computer. Beautifully landscaped yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726002)