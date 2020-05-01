211 W. Stewart Avenue

Mooresville Graded School District - Convenient location in Mooresville very close to downtown and Park View Elementary. Absolutely charming older home with Basement!! Large Living Room w/ fireplace and Dining Room separated by archway. Gleaming wood floors. Large Kitchen with Gas Range/Oven. Cozy Den with fireplace/gas logs and built-ins. 2 Bedrooms on main level. 2 Bedrooms up plus additional small room with closet. Landing at top of stairs perfect for office/computer. Beautifully landscaped yard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5726002)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
