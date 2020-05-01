All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

159 Gage Road

159 Gage Dr · No Longer Available
Location

159 Gage Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful community w pool and clubhouse. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in great condition. Fresh paint, upgraded light and plumbing fixtures. Stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Grand two story entrance as you walk in. Step down family room with open kitchen area. Master bedroom is huge with sitting room , wonderful master bath. Nice large secondary bedrooms. Laundry room downstairs just off two car garage. Fenced backyard. Short walk via sidewalks to Community pool, clubhouse and playground. Dogs considered on a case by case basis w pet fee no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Gage Road have any available units?
159 Gage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Gage Road have?
Some of 159 Gage Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Gage Road currently offering any rent specials?
159 Gage Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Gage Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Gage Road is pet friendly.
Does 159 Gage Road offer parking?
Yes, 159 Gage Road does offer parking.
Does 159 Gage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Gage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Gage Road have a pool?
Yes, 159 Gage Road has a pool.
Does 159 Gage Road have accessible units?
No, 159 Gage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Gage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Gage Road has units with dishwashers.
