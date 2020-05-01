159 Gage Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Wonderful community w pool and clubhouse. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in great condition. Fresh paint, upgraded light and plumbing fixtures. Stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Grand two story entrance as you walk in. Step down family room with open kitchen area. Master bedroom is huge with sitting room , wonderful master bath. Nice large secondary bedrooms. Laundry room downstairs just off two car garage. Fenced backyard. Short walk via sidewalks to Community pool, clubhouse and playground. Dogs considered on a case by case basis w pet fee no cats.