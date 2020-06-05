All apartments in Mooresville
157 Fox Hollow Road
157 Fox Hollow Road

157 Fox Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

157 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, well-maintained Two Story, 4-bedroom home with private backyard in Cul-De-Sac in Glynwater. Large
Master with Master Bath that has a garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Extra Large Bonus Room can be 4th Bedroom, Formal Dining Room with hardwoods, plus a Breakfast room with bay window overlooking park-like yard. First floor Office with French doors, gas log fireplace in great room, Island in kitchen, Extra Large Pantry. This seller put in several upgrades to include 42' cabinets (Maple), Corian Counter-tops, upgraded lighting, Crown Molding, 15’ x 15’ patio, finished garage, extra-long driveway and mature landscaping. Newer stainless steel appliances. Ideally located near Lowes Corporate Headquarters and Lake Norman Regional Medical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Fox Hollow Road have any available units?
157 Fox Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Fox Hollow Road have?
Some of 157 Fox Hollow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Fox Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
157 Fox Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Fox Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 157 Fox Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 157 Fox Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 157 Fox Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 157 Fox Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Fox Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Fox Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 157 Fox Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 157 Fox Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 157 Fox Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Fox Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Fox Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.
