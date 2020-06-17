151 Limerick Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2-story END UNIT townhome near downtown Mooresville Rent! Main level has 2-story Living Room, open Kitchen with Dining area and Pantry, Half Bath and Master Bedroom with dual sink vanity and Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bathroom. Enjoy relaxing on your Rear Patio and this rental has a Storage Closet and Front Porch. Community amenities include a pool and convenient location to Downtown Mooresville and I-77 at Exit 36. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.