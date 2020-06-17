All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 151 Limerick Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
151 Limerick Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

151 Limerick Road

151 Limerick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 Limerick Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2-story END UNIT townhome near downtown Mooresville Rent! Main level has 2-story Living Room, open Kitchen with Dining area and Pantry, Half Bath and Master Bedroom with dual sink vanity and Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bathroom. Enjoy relaxing on your Rear Patio and this rental has a Storage Closet and Front Porch. Community amenities include a pool and convenient location to Downtown Mooresville and I-77 at Exit 36. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Limerick Road have any available units?
151 Limerick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Limerick Road have?
Some of 151 Limerick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Limerick Road currently offering any rent specials?
151 Limerick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Limerick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Limerick Road is pet friendly.
Does 151 Limerick Road offer parking?
No, 151 Limerick Road does not offer parking.
Does 151 Limerick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Limerick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Limerick Road have a pool?
Yes, 151 Limerick Road has a pool.
Does 151 Limerick Road have accessible units?
No, 151 Limerick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Limerick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Limerick Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College