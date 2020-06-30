148 Mangum Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Great townhouse in quiet and convenient location. This attractive, well-maintained townhouse at Brookhaven is perfect for you! Spacious living room open with dining room. Coat closet under stairs to hang coats with some storage. Kitchen has nice eat-in island suitable for bar stools. Convenient pantry, half bath in alcove of kitchen. Sliding glass doors gives access to private fenced backyard patio, utility/storage bldg off that patio. Now to the upstairs..two good-sized master bedrooms each w/its own walk-in closet, full private bath + linen closet. Each bedroom has vaulted ceiling for that extra height you'll like. Complex features pool with pool house for changing, nature trail, gazebo