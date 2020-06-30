All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 148 Mangum Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
148 Mangum Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

148 Mangum Circle

148 Mangum Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 Mangum Cir, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great townhouse in quiet and convenient location. This attractive, well-maintained townhouse at Brookhaven is perfect for you! Spacious living room open with dining room. Coat closet under stairs to hang coats with some storage. Kitchen has nice eat-in island suitable for bar stools. Convenient pantry, half bath in alcove of kitchen. Sliding glass doors gives access to private fenced backyard patio, utility/storage bldg off that patio. Now to the upstairs..two good-sized master bedrooms each w/its own walk-in closet, full private bath + linen closet. Each bedroom has vaulted ceiling for that extra height you'll like. Complex features pool with pool house for changing, nature trail, gazebo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Mangum Circle have any available units?
148 Mangum Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Mangum Circle have?
Some of 148 Mangum Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Mangum Circle currently offering any rent specials?
148 Mangum Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Mangum Circle pet-friendly?
No, 148 Mangum Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 148 Mangum Circle offer parking?
No, 148 Mangum Circle does not offer parking.
Does 148 Mangum Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Mangum Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Mangum Circle have a pool?
Yes, 148 Mangum Circle has a pool.
Does 148 Mangum Circle have accessible units?
No, 148 Mangum Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Mangum Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Mangum Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College