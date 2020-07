Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Perfect location in desirable Morrison Plantation! Bright living room with a fireplace, kitchen, DR and half bath on the main floor, second floor with 2 master bedrooms each with full baths and laundry room. Walking distance to shops, retail stores, grocery shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, banks, YMCA, Accessible from exits 33, 35 and 36 off I-77

UTILITES INCLUDED: WATER, GAS AND ELECTRICITY