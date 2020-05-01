All apartments in Mooresville
135 Renville Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:39 AM

135 Renville Place

135 Renville Place · (704) 741-3663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Renville Place, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Desirable Curtis Pond subdivision offers community clubhouse pool and playground! Beautiful 4 BR + LOFT home has 3 full baths and ~2400 s.f. Main level features a secondary bedroom (could be used as an office or playroom!) with connecting full bathroom. Dining room and foyer have wood flooring and the great room features a stacked stone fireplace. Opens to a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove (for the chef!) and an extended breakfast bar! Upstairs is a spacious loft area that makes a fantastic second den or game room as well as the master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom has trey ceiling and offers a master bath with dual sink vanity and separate glass shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are good sized.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Renville Place have any available units?
135 Renville Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Renville Place have?
Some of 135 Renville Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Renville Place currently offering any rent specials?
135 Renville Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Renville Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Renville Place is pet friendly.
Does 135 Renville Place offer parking?
No, 135 Renville Place does not offer parking.
Does 135 Renville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Renville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Renville Place have a pool?
Yes, 135 Renville Place has a pool.
Does 135 Renville Place have accessible units?
No, 135 Renville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Renville Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Renville Place does not have units with dishwashers.
