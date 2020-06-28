All apartments in Mooresville
134 Ashton Drive

134 Ashton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Ashton Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to your beautiful, spacious Curtis Pond home. It is situated on a corner lot and has a well maintained lawn, 2 car garage, large back yard patio and is located in the desirable Mooresville school district.This 3000+sq ft home has an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining, and includes a home office, dining room, family room and a loft upstairs ! It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The large master bedroom boasts a sitting area and separate his/her walk-in closets. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and the washer/dryer are included. This well-established neighborhood has a pool, playground and walking trails. It is a must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Ashton Drive have any available units?
134 Ashton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Ashton Drive have?
Some of 134 Ashton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Ashton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Ashton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Ashton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 Ashton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 134 Ashton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Ashton Drive offers parking.
Does 134 Ashton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Ashton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Ashton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 134 Ashton Drive has a pool.
Does 134 Ashton Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Ashton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Ashton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Ashton Drive has units with dishwashers.
