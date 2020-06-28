134 Ashton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Welcome to your beautiful, spacious Curtis Pond home. It is situated on a corner lot and has a well maintained lawn, 2 car garage, large back yard patio and is located in the desirable Mooresville school district.This 3000+sq ft home has an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining, and includes a home office, dining room, family room and a loft upstairs ! It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The large master bedroom boasts a sitting area and separate his/her walk-in closets. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and the washer/dryer are included. This well-established neighborhood has a pool, playground and walking trails. It is a must see !