119 S Audubon Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

This beautiful four-bedroom, two and one half-bath open floor plan is just waiting for you! Enjoy the great room with the inviting fireplace, creating a cozy atmosphere! Entertain guests in the dining room with chair rail accent. The kitchen, with ceramic tile flooring, features dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and oven. A half bath completes the main level. Upstairs, four bedrooms and two full baths offer spacious accommodations. Community amenities include a pool, playground and tennis courts. Awesome Morrison Plantation location, with easy access to shopping and dining. Hope Park and Memory Lane Museum are just minutes away.