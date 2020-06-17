All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

119 S Audubon Avenue

119 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

119 South Audubon Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This beautiful four-bedroom, two and one half-bath open floor plan is just waiting for you! Enjoy the great room with the inviting fireplace, creating a cozy atmosphere! Entertain guests in the dining room with chair rail accent. The kitchen, with ceramic tile flooring, features dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and oven. A half bath completes the main level. Upstairs, four bedrooms and two full baths offer spacious accommodations. Community amenities include a pool, playground and tennis courts. Awesome Morrison Plantation location, with easy access to shopping and dining. Hope Park and Memory Lane Museum are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Audubon Avenue have any available units?
119 S Audubon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 S Audubon Avenue have?
Some of 119 S Audubon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S Audubon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Audubon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Audubon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 119 S Audubon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 119 S Audubon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 119 S Audubon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 119 S Audubon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S Audubon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Audubon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 119 S Audubon Avenue has a pool.
Does 119 S Audubon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 S Audubon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Audubon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 S Audubon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
