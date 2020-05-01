109 High Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Remarkable 3-Level, 3 BR/2.5 BA End Unit Townhome with 2 Decks & 1-car garage- Lake living at its finest! Custom upgrades all around. Kitchen has granite countertops, updated stainless steel appliances, custom stone backsplash, recessed lighting, tile flooring, & custom cabinets. New neutral carpet & paint- like new! Updated upstairs bathrooms with jetted & garden tubs and walk-in closet. Front deck is great for relaxing and overlooks the community pool at the bottom of the hill. Minutes way from I-77 with easy access to all the Lake and Charlotte has to offer. No pets. Available now!