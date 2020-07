Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath ranch located in the Mooresville Graded School District. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Gallery style kitchen with bar and seating area. Full-size dining area that overlooks patio

into the private fenced in backyard. Master suite has a walk-in closet, shower/tub combo, and tray ceilings. One car garage with an oversized driveway that would fit 2 cars side by side which allows for abundant parking. Sorry, NO pets!