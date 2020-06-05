103 Kirsche Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely RANCH style home in Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Floor plan has hardwoods in main areas, Foyer entry that leads to Dining Room with wainscoting, open Kitchen with eating bar, vaulted Great Room with built-ins and gas log fireplace, Breakfast area and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Large Laundry Room with cabinet storage has access to the 2 Car Garage. The Master Suite is tucked away at the rear of the home and has tiled shower, tub, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Upper level Bonus Room over the Garage has a Half Bath and access to the attic storage area. Enjoy a corner lot location, Front Covered Porch, Screen Porch and Deck. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pet each under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available within one week from an approved application.