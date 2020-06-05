All apartments in Mooresville
103 Kirsche Court
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:17 PM

103 Kirsche Court

103 Kirsche Court · No Longer Available
Location

103 Kirsche Court, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely RANCH style home in Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Floor plan has hardwoods in main areas, Foyer entry that leads to Dining Room with wainscoting, open Kitchen with eating bar, vaulted Great Room with built-ins and gas log fireplace, Breakfast area and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Large Laundry Room with cabinet storage has access to the 2 Car Garage. The Master Suite is tucked away at the rear of the home and has tiled shower, tub, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Upper level Bonus Room over the Garage has a Half Bath and access to the attic storage area. Enjoy a corner lot location, Front Covered Porch, Screen Porch and Deck. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pet each under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available within one week from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Kirsche Court have any available units?
103 Kirsche Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Kirsche Court have?
Some of 103 Kirsche Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Kirsche Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Kirsche Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Kirsche Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Kirsche Court is pet friendly.
Does 103 Kirsche Court offer parking?
Yes, 103 Kirsche Court offers parking.
Does 103 Kirsche Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Kirsche Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Kirsche Court have a pool?
No, 103 Kirsche Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 Kirsche Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Kirsche Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Kirsche Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Kirsche Court does not have units with dishwashers.
