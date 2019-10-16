Rent Calculator
125 Forest Hills Drive
125 Forest Hills Drive
See all
See all
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
125 Forest Hills Drive, Monroe, NC 28112
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
This one will not last long. This home is set in a very peaceful and quiet community. Three bedrooms with a lot of extra space. 35 dollar application fee per person.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 125 Forest Hills Drive have any available units?
125 Forest Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Monroe, NC
.
What amenities does 125 Forest Hills Drive have?
Some of 125 Forest Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Forest Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Forest Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Forest Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Forest Hills Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 125 Forest Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Forest Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Forest Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Forest Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Forest Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Forest Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Forest Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Forest Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Forest Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Forest Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Forest Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Forest Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
