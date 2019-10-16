All apartments in Monroe
125 Forest Hills Drive
125 Forest Hills Drive

125 Forest Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Forest Hills Drive, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
This one will not last long. This home is set in a very peaceful and quiet community. Three bedrooms with a lot of extra space. 35 dollar application fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

