29 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Monroe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2538 Carroll Street
2538 Carroll Street, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
Totally refurbished home in desirable Monroe location, near shopping, Target, Starbucks, McAlisters...all within a short walk (or drive). Please take the opportunity to view the photos. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2550 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2213 Shumard Circle
2213 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2391 sqft
Come see this nicely updated home in the desirable Holly Park Neighborhood . Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with a fenced in back yard. Sun Valley School District! Great property and location.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4511 Sandtyn Drive
4511 Sandtyn Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2605 sqft
FENCED YARD, SCREENED PORCH, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SHED! Districted to excellent schools, this home is located in New Towne Village which offers community pool, clubhouse and playground! This beautiful home has 2605 s.f. with 4 BRs and 2.5 baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
6823 Morgan Mill Road
6823 Morgan Mill Road, Unionville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1188 sqft
Well appointed three bedroom ranch home, situated on almost 4 acres. Living area located just off the entrance, leading into an open and airy kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated April 14 at 05:20am
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Providence Country Club
1 Unit Available
6231 Adobe Rd
6231 Adobe Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2718 sqft
6231 Adobe Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Ballantyne Area! - Lovely home with semi-open concept. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Large living room area which flows right into the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3646 sqft
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1716 Great Road
1716 Great Rd, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2767 sqft
Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.
City Guide for Monroe, NC

"Let me take you to a corner of this world that we call free. It's Monroe, North Carolina." (- Malvina Reynolds and Pete Seeger, "The Story Of Old Monroe")

Named after the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, the town of Monroe is blessed with a lush landscape that boasts rolling hills and winding roads that give way to breathtaking views. The climate in Monroe is very favorable and allows its residents to enjoy all types of outdoor recreation throughout the year, be it hiking down greenways or horseback riding along trails. Known for its equestrian industry, Monroe is also home to one of the nation's best horse racing steeplechase courses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Monroe, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Monroe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

