2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC
1 Unit Available
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-
618 West Phifer Street, Monroe, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
1 Unit Available
605 E Green Street
605 East Green Street, Monroe, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
825 sqft
Two year old like new bungalow. Corner lot with nice 2 car carport. Conveniently located in the heart of Monroe, close to shopping, Doctor offices & schools.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
971 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
77 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
42 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
46 Units Available
Ballantyne West
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1102 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
12 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
62 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1345 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
24 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
15 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
5 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES LEASING JULY 2020!Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
1 Unit Available
205 Azteca
205 Azteca Drive, Stallings, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1375 sqft
Beautiful condo beautiful area & Pond - Property Id: 306026 NO PETS.