/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM
93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pickford Court
4705 Pickford Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1583 sqft
Lovely home on .32 acres in cul-de-sac with fenced backyard. Master on main level with 2 secondary rooms upstairs. Master bath with separate garden tub and shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs rooms both have large walk closets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2138 Vecchio Drive
2138 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2126 Vecchio Drive
2126 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2120 Vecchio Dr
2120 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4608 Winterberry Lane
4608 Winterberry Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,226 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1612 Winthrop Lane
1612 Winthrop Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1340 sqft
This spectacular ranch home features a split bedroom plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, breakfast bar. gas fireplace. Large back yard with huge expanded deck for entertaining your guests, front porch..So many features to enjoy.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2305 Lexington Avenue
2305 Lexington Avenue, Monroe, NC
Welcome!!!! This lovingly maintained home is equipped with 4BR, 2.5BA waiting just for you....features bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom/playroom, 2 car garage, great fenced back yard. Lawn care is included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
402 Alexander Street
402 Alexander Street, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home near everything in Monroe. Minutes to 74. Beautiful newly tiled bathroom and hardwoods throughout living space. Includes washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2538 Carroll Street
2538 Carroll Street, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
Totally refurbished home in desirable Monroe location, near shopping, Target, Starbucks, McAlisters...all within a short walk (or drive). Please take the opportunity to view the photos. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2819 Helms Pond Road,
2819 Helms Pond Road, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
2819 Helms Pond Road, Monroe NC 28110-8867 - 2819 Helms Pond Road, (RLNE5743070)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included. Faux window blinds and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1031 Counselors Dr
1031 Counselors Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Very cute and well maintained ranch home located in Cornerstone Subdivision with Approx 1225 sq ft, two car garage, great room with gas fireplace, TV niche and surround sound.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
309 Dexter Place
309 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1312 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,312 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5901 Autumn Trace Lane
5901 Autumn Trace Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1127 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
602 Cavendish Lane
602 Cavendish Lane, Union County, NC
Spacious 4100+ Sq ft estate home with 3 car garage in the very popular Wesley Oaks Community. 1 full bedroom/bathroom downstairs. gourmet kitchen with huger island and breakfast area. Formal living and dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2608 Faircroft Way
2608 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2213 Shumard Circle
2213 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC
Come see this nicely updated home in the desirable Holly Park Neighborhood . Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with a fenced in back yard. Sun Valley School District! Great property and location.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3805 Monticello Street
3805 Monticello Street, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1499 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4105 Edgeview Drive
4105 Edgeview Drive, Indian Trail, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.