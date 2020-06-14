50 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC with garage

Apartment List
1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4608 Winterberry Lane
4608 Winterberry Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,226 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1612 Winthrop Lane
1612 Winthrop Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1340 sqft
This spectacular ranch home features a split bedroom plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, breakfast bar. gas fireplace. Large back yard with huge expanded deck for entertaining your guests, front porch..So many features to enjoy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2305 Lexington Avenue
2305 Lexington Avenue, Monroe, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2605 sqft
Welcome!!!! This lovingly maintained home is equipped with 4BR, 2.5BA waiting just for you....features bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom/playroom, 2 car garage, great fenced back yard. Lawn care is included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2538 Carroll Street
2538 Carroll Street, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
Totally refurbished home in desirable Monroe location, near shopping, Target, Starbucks, McAlisters...all within a short walk (or drive). Please take the opportunity to view the photos. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included. Faux window blinds and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1031 Counselors Dr
1031 Counselors Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Very cute and well maintained ranch home located in Cornerstone Subdivision with Approx 1225 sq ft, two car garage, great room with gas fireplace, TV niche and surround sound.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
602 Cavendish Lane
602 Cavendish Lane, Union County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4500 sqft
Spacious 4100+ Sq ft estate home with 3 car garage in the very popular Wesley Oaks Community. 1 full bedroom/bathroom downstairs. gourmet kitchen with huger island and breakfast area. Formal living and dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2511 Bonterra Blvd
2511 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2550 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4511 Sandtyn Drive
4511 Sandtyn Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2605 sqft
FENCED YARD, SCREENED PORCH, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SHED! Districted to excellent schools, this home is located in New Towne Village which offers community pool, clubhouse and playground! This beautiful home has 2605 s.f. with 4 BRs and 2.5 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5302 Tucker Phillips Drive
5302 Tucker Phillips Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1668 sqft
Appliances Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,668 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 29

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Brandon Oaks
1 Unit Available
1010 Farmingham Lane
1010 Farmingham Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1592 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Brandon Oaks. Hardwood plank throughout and tile in kitchen and baths. Master bath has soaking tub, separate stand up shower and double vanity. Two car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

1 of 33

Last updated April 14 at 05:20am
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
City Guide for Monroe, NC

"Let me take you to a corner of this world that we call free. It's Monroe, North Carolina." (- Malvina Reynolds and Pete Seeger, "The Story Of Old Monroe")

Named after the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, the town of Monroe is blessed with a lush landscape that boasts rolling hills and winding roads that give way to breathtaking views. The climate in Monroe is very favorable and allows its residents to enjoy all types of outdoor recreation throughout the year, be it hiking down greenways or horseback riding along trails. Known for its equestrian industry, Monroe is also home to one of the nation's best horse racing steeplechase courses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Monroe, NC

Monroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

