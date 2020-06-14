50 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC with garage
"Let me take you to a corner of this world that we call free. It's Monroe, North Carolina." (- Malvina Reynolds and Pete Seeger, "The Story Of Old Monroe")
Named after the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, the town of Monroe is blessed with a lush landscape that boasts rolling hills and winding roads that give way to breathtaking views. The climate in Monroe is very favorable and allows its residents to enjoy all types of outdoor recreation throughout the year, be it hiking down greenways or horseback riding along trails. Known for its equestrian industry, Monroe is also home to one of the nation's best horse racing steeplechase courses. See more
Monroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.