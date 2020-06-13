Apartment List
/
NC
/
monroe
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1612 Winthrop Lane
1612 Winthrop Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1340 sqft
This spectacular ranch home features a split bedroom plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, breakfast bar. gas fireplace. Large back yard with huge expanded deck for entertaining your guests, front porch..So many features to enjoy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2538 Carroll Street
2538 Carroll Street, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
Totally refurbished home in desirable Monroe location, near shopping, Target, Starbucks, McAlisters...all within a short walk (or drive). Please take the opportunity to view the photos. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1031 Counselors Dr
1031 Counselors Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Very cute and well maintained ranch home located in Cornerstone Subdivision with Approx 1225 sq ft, two car garage, great room with gas fireplace, TV niche and surround sound.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included. Faux window blinds and ceiling fans throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
235 South Main Street
235 South Main Street, Wingate, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
Charming Ranch home on over Half an Acre! Enjoy the peace and serenity this property has to offer with its large open lot. Spacious bedrooms. Kitchen is fully equip with appliances. Deck outside for enjoying the Carolina weather.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2726 Faircroft Way
2726 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1188 sqft
2726 Faircroft Way Available 08/01/20 Adorable Ranch in Sun Valley Area - Adorable, all brick ranch home in the Sun Valley Area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4511 Sandtyn Drive
4511 Sandtyn Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2605 sqft
FENCED YARD, SCREENED PORCH, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SHED! Districted to excellent schools, this home is located in New Towne Village which offers community pool, clubhouse and playground! This beautiful home has 2605 s.f. with 4 BRs and 2.5 baths.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fairfield Plantation
1 Unit Available
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1909 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5302 Tucker Phillips Drive
5302 Tucker Phillips Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1668 sqft
Appliances Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,668 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 33

Last updated April 14 at 05:20am
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Providence Country Club
42 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ballantyne West
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
City Guide for Monroe, NC

"Let me take you to a corner of this world that we call free. It's Monroe, North Carolina." (- Malvina Reynolds and Pete Seeger, "The Story Of Old Monroe")

Named after the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, the town of Monroe is blessed with a lush landscape that boasts rolling hills and winding roads that give way to breathtaking views. The climate in Monroe is very favorable and allows its residents to enjoy all types of outdoor recreation throughout the year, be it hiking down greenways or horseback riding along trails. Known for its equestrian industry, Monroe is also home to one of the nation's best horse racing steeplechase courses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Monroe, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Monroe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Apartments with BalconyMonroe Apartments with Garage
Monroe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Apartments with Washer-DryerMonroe Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University