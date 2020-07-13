Apartment List
/
NC
/
monroe
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2305 Lexington Avenue
2305 Lexington Avenue, Monroe, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2605 sqft
Welcome!!!! This lovingly maintained home is equipped with 4BR, 2.5BA waiting just for you....features bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom/playroom, 2 car garage, great fenced back yard. Lawn care is included.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
516 Benton Street
516 Benton Street, Monroe, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
806 sqft
Older home with new replacement windows, new roof, new gas wall heater, new plumbing supply lines. Fresh Paint on Interior and new Rug in Living room . Clean. Perfect for single person or couple.

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
605 E Green Street
605 East Green Street, Monroe, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
825 sqft
Two year old like new bungalow. Corner lot with nice 2 car carport. Conveniently located in the heart of Monroe, close to shopping, Doctor offices & schools.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2312 Ridge Road
2312 Ridge Road, Unionville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Ranch Home With A Peaceful Country View. Fresh Paint & New Carpeting Throughout. Spacious Open Floor Plan with a Large Kitchen Perfect for Family Gatherings. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave Included.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3043 Streamlet Way
3043 Streamlet Way, Indian Trail, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2840 sqft
Come see this wonderful home in the quiet Brook Valley subdivision.This home is ready to move in with fresh paint and lots of room to enjoy. Pets welcome with deposit. Application fee (45.00) required for all tenants over 18.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
3706 Society Court
3706 Society Court, Lake Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1185 sqft
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN Two master bedrooms, spacious living room and dining area downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairhaven
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2784 sqft
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive Available 07/31/20 Fairhaven - Fantastic 2 story home with 2 formals areas and a den. Kit. features corian counters SS appls, 5th BR or bonus, upstairs has master, hall and jack and jill baths. (RLNE5912693)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1022 Brooksland Place
1022 Brooksland Pl, Wesley Chapel, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2100 sqft
GREENBRIER - 3 bed/2.5 bath - 2100sqft - Available 7/18/20 - This beautiful 1 year old home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms a loft and a large bonus room, 2 car garage. Community pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
4014 Thorndale Road
4014 Thorndale Rd, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3374 sqft
4-CAR GARAGE (2-car attached & 2-car detached!) This ~3500 s.f. home has 4 BRs + 2 bonus rooms (one bonus is above the detached 2-car garage and is heated/cooled) and 3.5 baths.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 Bonterra Blvd
2609 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1734 sqft
2609 Bonterra Blvd Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,134 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
4018 Shadow Pines Circle
4018 Shadow Pines Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2901 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1032 Back Stretch Boulevard
1032 Back Stretch Boulevard, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2073 sqft
Stunning home with Carefree living. Lawn care included. Grand entrance with hardwood floors through out the house. Foyer flanks large dining room. Open Kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5302 Tucker Phillips Drive
5302 Tucker Phillips Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1668 sqft
Appliances Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,668 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 31

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
229 Glencroft Drive
229 Glencroft Drive, Wingate, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1303 sqft
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two car carage with opener. New paint and flooring throughout. Granite countertops with black appliances including range, dishwasher, range hood, and refrigerator.
City Guide for Monroe, NC

"Let me take you to a corner of this world that we call free. It's Monroe, North Carolina." (- Malvina Reynolds and Pete Seeger, "The Story Of Old Monroe")

Named after the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, the town of Monroe is blessed with a lush landscape that boasts rolling hills and winding roads that give way to breathtaking views. The climate in Monroe is very favorable and allows its residents to enjoy all types of outdoor recreation throughout the year, be it hiking down greenways or horseback riding along trails. Known for its equestrian industry, Monroe is also home to one of the nation's best horse racing steeplechase courses. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monroe, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 2 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with BalconyMonroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Monroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University