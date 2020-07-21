All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

10818 Dapple Grey Lane

10818 Dapple Grey Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10818 Dapple Grey Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Beautiful home! 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath. Large open Kitchen to Dining and Great Room with fireplace. Island in Kitchen with desk space, granite counters, and lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Great home for entertaining! Formal Dining Room, Living Room, 1/2 bath, and Office all on the main level. 2nd floor has 3 Bedrooms with full Bath and a Large Master Bedroom with fireplace and great Master Bath. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor for convenience. Go up one more flight to the 3rd floor and there is a nice Media room with surround sound and another Bedroom and Bath. The Community has a Fitness Center, Club House, Pool, Walking Trails, and Volleyball Courts. This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane have any available units?
10818 Dapple Grey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane have?
Some of 10818 Dapple Grey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10818 Dapple Grey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10818 Dapple Grey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 Dapple Grey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10818 Dapple Grey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10818 Dapple Grey Lane offers parking.
Does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10818 Dapple Grey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10818 Dapple Grey Lane has a pool.
Does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane have accessible units?
No, 10818 Dapple Grey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10818 Dapple Grey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10818 Dapple Grey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10818 Dapple Grey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
