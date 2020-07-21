10818 Dapple Grey Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home! 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath. Large open Kitchen to Dining and Great Room with fireplace. Island in Kitchen with desk space, granite counters, and lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Great home for entertaining! Formal Dining Room, Living Room, 1/2 bath, and Office all on the main level. 2nd floor has 3 Bedrooms with full Bath and a Large Master Bedroom with fireplace and great Master Bath. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor for convenience. Go up one more flight to the 3rd floor and there is a nice Media room with surround sound and another Bedroom and Bath. The Community has a Fitness Center, Club House, Pool, Walking Trails, and Volleyball Courts. This is a must see home!