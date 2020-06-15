7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Waterfront condo on Lake Norman- boat and jet ski slip! - This south facing condo provides an excellent view of Lake Norman from the well appointed two bedroom two bath condo. Beautifully fully furnished waterfront condo. Common facilities include indoor/outdoor heated swimming pool, exercise room, common meeting room, boat slip with 2 jet ski lifts. The stainless steel appliances include dishwasher, electric range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2174752)