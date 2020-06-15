All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107

7831 Spinnaker Bay Drive · (704) 308-6195
Location

7831 Spinnaker Bay Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Waterfront condo on Lake Norman- boat and jet ski slip! - This south facing condo provides an excellent view of Lake Norman from the well appointed two bedroom two bath condo. Beautifully fully furnished waterfront condo. Common facilities include indoor/outdoor heated swimming pool, exercise room, common meeting room, boat slip with 2 jet ski lifts. The stainless steel appliances include dishwasher, electric range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2174752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 have any available units?
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 have?
Some of 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 currently offering any rent specials?
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 is pet friendly.
Does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 offer parking?
No, 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 does not offer parking.
Does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 have a pool?
Yes, 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 has a pool.
Does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 have accessible units?
No, 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107 has units with air conditioning.
