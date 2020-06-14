Apartment List
/
NC
/
lake norman of catawba
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC with garage

Lake Norman of Catawba apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weat... Read Guide >

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7714 Keistler Store Rd
7714 Keistler Store Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
7714 Keistler Store Rd Available 07/06/20 Fantastic Two Bedroom Townhouse with Bonus Room - Come see this remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! This home offers a fabulous bright white kitchen, huge

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3974 Kimberly Place
3974 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private. New Photos coming soon. NOTE: Photos are of a previously redone unit and will look very similar in upgrades/updates.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Norman of Catawba

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.

1 of 41

Last updated April 25 at 04:00pm
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Wood Duck Loop
218 Wood Duck Loop, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2446 sqft
218 Wood Duck Loop; Large private and wooded lot. - Move in ready spacious home on large private and wooded lot with limited seasonal views of Lake Norman. Nice large covered rocking chair style front porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8577 Unity Church Rd
8577 Unity Church Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
8577 Unity Church Rd Available 07/05/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch Home in Denver - Fantastic, renovated three bedroom, two bath ranch home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
139 Springwood Lane
139 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
139 Springwood Lane Available 07/14/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5849062)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
195 Clusters Circle
195 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1527 sqft
195 Clusters Circle Available 07/14/20 1527SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5849063)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
145 E Beacon Drive E
145 Beacon Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1782 sqft
Call Owner @ 980-428-3733 for appointments. Its a Brand New Townhome Unit #1007E

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
141 Walmsley Place
141 Walmsley Road, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1940 sqft
Location, Location Location!! 3 Br, 2 Bath with a fenced yard in walking distance to shopping , min to I 77, in a subdivision with pool, tennis courts and walking trails.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3547 sqft
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
151 Springwood Lane
151 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1432 sqft
151 Springwood Lane Available 06/02/20 1432SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5738522)

1 of 35

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
175 Clusters Circle
175 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
3BR 2.5BA Cluster Home with 2 Car Garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5521724)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
300 Commodore Loop
300 Commodore Loop, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
Looking for a perfect home that is neat and clean? Located on the popular Brawley School Peninsula and directly across the street from the waterfront homes. This home features lake access with a boat ramp, dock, gas pumps and ships store.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
144 Springwood Lane
144 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
144 Springwood Lane Available 04/15/20 1480SF 3BR 2BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5668483)

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.

1 of 29

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC

Lake Norman of Catawba apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lake Norman of Catawba 1 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Norman of Catawba 3 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Balcony
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GarageLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GymLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with ParkingLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Norman of Catawba Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Norman of Catawba Furnished ApartmentsLake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College