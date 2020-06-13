/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:54 AM
90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3974 Kimberly Place
3974 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private. New Photos coming soon. NOTE: Photos are of a previously redone unit and will look very similar in upgrades/updates.
1 of 1
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
Results within 1 mile of Lake Norman of Catawba
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7593 Monbo Rd
7593 Monbo Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1977 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Land - Property Id: 245435 Newly renovated home including new laminate flooring and new paint and fixtures throughout. New fans and lighting. Open floor plan with lots of living area.
1 of 41
Last updated April 25 at 04:00pm
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
195 Clusters Circle
195 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1527 sqft
195 Clusters Circle Available 07/14/20 1527SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5849063)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Foster Ferry Dr.
110 Foster Ferry Rd, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, never lived in home. Lots of room for entertaining and nice sized yard. Home is just about ready to occupy. This remarkable residence has an outstanding sitting front porch and concrete drive and sidewalk.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8577 Unity Church Rd
8577 Unity Church Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
8577 Unity Church Rd Available 07/05/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch Home in Denver - Fantastic, renovated three bedroom, two bath ranch home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Chuckwood Lane
208 Chuckwood Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
208 Chuckwood Lane Available 07/15/20 Two story A frame home in Mooresville - Two story A frame home located near The Pointe. Large, private fenced backyard. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom has walk out balcony.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
145 E Beacon Drive E
145 Beacon Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1782 sqft
Call Owner @ 980-428-3733 for appointments. Its a Brand New Townhome Unit #1007E
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
111 Lynnbrook Ln
111 Lynnbrook Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
WATERFRONT home with DOCK in Mooresville! Rare opportunity for waterfront living on a deep cove with covered dock and large pie ~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
105 Lake Top Lane
105 Laketop Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1392 sqft
Three bedroom two bathroom house located in West Iredell. The house has hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a large fenced back yard. Gravel driveway and carport for parking.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
141 Walmsley Place
141 Walmsley Road, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1940 sqft
Location, Location Location!! 3 Br, 2 Bath with a fenced yard in walking distance to shopping , min to I 77, in a subdivision with pool, tennis courts and walking trails.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
135 Charleston Drive
135 Charleston Drive, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2530 sqft
A quality custom built home loaded with extras. Master on main Close to shopping and restaurants. Make your appointment today to see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. Back yard is private and backs up to the church's soccer field.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Master Suite with lake views.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
151 Springwood Lane
151 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1432 sqft
151 Springwood Lane Available 06/02/20 1432SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5738522)
1 of 35
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
175 Clusters Circle
175 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
3BR 2.5BA Cluster Home with 2 Car Garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5521724)
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
300 Commodore Loop
300 Commodore Loop, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
Looking for a perfect home that is neat and clean? Located on the popular Brawley School Peninsula and directly across the street from the waterfront homes. This home features lake access with a boat ramp, dock, gas pumps and ships store.
