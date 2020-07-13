Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2680 Southern Breeze Road
2680 Southern Breeze, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2332 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath water front home on Lake Norman, with private dock! Escape to this updated lake home located in a quiet area of the lake.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6375 Hwy 150 East
6375 North Carolina Highway 150, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
3 bedroom home in Sherrills Ford - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch. Kitchen and dining room with Knotty pine paneling. Large living room. Hardwood floors in the dining room. Master bathroom with dual vanity.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Norman of Catawba

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.

Last updated April 25 at 04:00pm
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
137 Springwood Lane
137 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
137 Springwood Lane Available 08/18/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA w/1 car garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5915175)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
153 Springwood Lane
153 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1432 sqft
153 Springwood Lane Available 07/29/20 153 Springwood Lane - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5891240)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Valley Glen Drive
143 Valley Glen Drive, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1337 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8577 Unity Church Rd
8577 Unity Church Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch Home in Denver - Fantastic, renovated three bedroom, two bath ranch home. This home offers an open layout with split bedrooms, a large master suite with ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
323 McCrary Road
323 Mccrary Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4051 sqft
Absolutely STUNNING home w/casual elegance located in one of the most tranquil and picturesque lakefront neighborhoods of Mooresville.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
138 E Morehouse Avenue
138 East Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
1.5 story home in the popular Water Oak community in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Living Room that is open to the Dining area, Kitchen with eating bar, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
109 Grayfox Drive
109 Grayfox Court, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3381 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY, Beautiful Floorplan offers a Front Porch, Private Fenced Backyard with 2 Car ATTACHED Garage, Mud Room, Open Floorplan w/Formal Living & Dining. Bedroom on Main can be a playroom or in law suite.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Owner Suite with lake views.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
151 Springwood Lane
151 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1432 sqft
151 Springwood Lane Available 06/02/20 1432SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5738522)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
175 Clusters Circle
175 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
3BR 2.5BA Cluster Home with 2 Car Garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5521724)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
144 Springwood Lane
144 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
144 Springwood Lane Available 04/15/20 1480SF 3BR 2BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5668483)

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
107 Kensington St
107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1548 sqft
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School - Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Norman of Catawba apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

