2 bed 2 bath apartments
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
1 Unit Available
7714 Keistler Store Rd
7714 Keistler Store Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
7714 Keistler Store Rd Available 07/06/20 Fantastic Two Bedroom Townhouse with Bonus Room - Come see this remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! This home offers a fabulous bright white kitchen, huge
1 Unit Available
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107
7831 Spinnaker Bay Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
922 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Waterfront condo on Lake Norman- boat and jet ski slip! - This south facing condo provides an excellent view of Lake Norman from the well appointed two bedroom two bath condo. Beautifully fully furnished waterfront condo.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1064 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
139 Springwood Lane
139 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
139 Springwood Lane Available 07/14/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5849062)
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
922 Mallard Head Lane
922 Mallard Head Place, Iredell County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1204 sqft
CALL MARK CAUFIELD WITH QUESTIONS: 704-877-4205. Hansen Property Management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount.
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
25 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
16 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
22 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
11 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1062 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Antiquity
32 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1129 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Waterlynn
19 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
19 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1110 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
17 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
14 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1042 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
11 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
18 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
26 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
