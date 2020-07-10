/
apartments with washer dryer
44 Apartments for rent in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
323 McCrary Road
323 Mccrary Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4051 sqft
Absolutely STUNNING home w/casual elegance located in one of the most tranquil and picturesque lakefront neighborhoods of Mooresville.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
109 Grayfox Drive
109 Grayfox Court, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3381 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY, Beautiful Floorplan offers a Front Porch, Private Fenced Backyard with 2 Car ATTACHED Garage, Mud Room, Open Floorplan w/Formal Living & Dining. Bedroom on Main can be a playroom or in law suite.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Owner Suite with lake views.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
107 Kensington St
107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1548 sqft
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School - Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
125 Stumpy Creek Rd
125 Stumpy Creek Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1723 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home furnished with an in-ground pool in Mooresville! Split floor plan offers foyer at entry. Living room with fireplace, dining room with table that seats up to 12.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,196
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.
