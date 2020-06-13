Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often c... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7714 Keistler Store Rd
7714 Keistler Store Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
7714 Keistler Store Rd Available 07/06/20 Fantastic Two Bedroom Townhouse with Bonus Room - Come see this remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! This home offers a fabulous bright white kitchen, huge

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3974 Kimberly Place
3974 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private. New Photos coming soon. NOTE: Photos are of a previously redone unit and will look very similar in upgrades/updates.
Last updated April 25 at 04:00pm
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3368 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
139 Springwood Lane
139 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
139 Springwood Lane Available 07/14/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5849062)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
195 Clusters Circle
195 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1527 sqft
195 Clusters Circle Available 07/14/20 1527SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5849063)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Foster Ferry Dr.
110 Foster Ferry Rd, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, never lived in home. Lots of room for entertaining and nice sized yard. Home is just about ready to occupy. This remarkable residence has an outstanding sitting front porch and concrete drive and sidewalk.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Chuckwood Lane
208 Chuckwood Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
208 Chuckwood Lane Available 07/15/20 Two story A frame home in Mooresville - Two story A frame home located near The Pointe. Large, private fenced backyard. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom has walk out balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3547 sqft
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Master Suite with lake views.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
151 Springwood Lane
151 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1432 sqft
151 Springwood Lane Available 06/02/20 1432SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5738522)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
175 Clusters Circle
175 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
3BR 2.5BA Cluster Home with 2 Car Garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5521724)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
144 Springwood Lane
144 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
144 Springwood Lane Available 04/15/20 1480SF 3BR 2BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5668483)

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
107 Kensington St
107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1548 sqft
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School - Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
25 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Norman of Catawba renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

