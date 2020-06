Amenities

Hard to find Rental in Bonterra!!! - One of the best lifestyle communities in Union county. The gorgeous townhouse features an open floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is sure to please! Fenced rear courtyard and ideal quiet setting across from a ton of amenities. Dont miss out and Hurry with your applications, this home will not last long!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



(RLNE4775225)