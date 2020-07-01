All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
8413 Bridgestone Drive
8413 Bridgestone Drive

8413 Bridgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

8413 Bridgestone Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home In Birkdale - Birkdale! Newly updated interior is sure to delight. New paint, floors, appliances, vanities, etc. Great home in golf course community. Very open floor plan with formal areas. Bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Large fenced yard in back. Easy walk to Birkdale Village.

77 N/Exit 25/L-Sam Furr/L-Birkdale Commons/R-Brentfield/R-Kinlocke/L-Bridgestone

Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash
Landscaping/Lawn Maintenance

Pets: No

**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WESBITE, please make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Bridgestone Drive have any available units?
8413 Bridgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8413 Bridgestone Drive have?
Some of 8413 Bridgestone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Bridgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Bridgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Bridgestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8413 Bridgestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8413 Bridgestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Bridgestone Drive offers parking.
Does 8413 Bridgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Bridgestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Bridgestone Drive have a pool?
No, 8413 Bridgestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Bridgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Bridgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Bridgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Bridgestone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8413 Bridgestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8413 Bridgestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

