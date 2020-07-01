8413 Bridgestone Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Home In Birkdale - Birkdale! Newly updated interior is sure to delight. New paint, floors, appliances, vanities, etc. Great home in golf course community. Very open floor plan with formal areas. Bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Large fenced yard in back. Easy walk to Birkdale Village.
77 N/Exit 25/L-Sam Furr/L-Birkdale Commons/R-Brentfield/R-Kinlocke/L-Bridgestone
Ammenities,
Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave,
W/D Connection
Fireplace-Gas
Fence
2 car garage
Built in 1997
Birkdale
Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash
Landscaping/Lawn Maintenance
Pets: No
**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WESBITE, please make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5334605)