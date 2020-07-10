8224 Cottsbrooke Drive

Amenities

Welcome home! Spacious & updated home in the highly desired neighborhood of MacAulay ready for you. Walk to Grand Oak Elementary. Upon entering you'll be flanked by a formal dining w/ built in cabinetry & home office. The open concept living space offers a white kitchen that is open to the living room by huge granite island and natural light pours in. It's great for entertaining. MAIN LEVEL GUEST BED/FULL BATH. Upstairs is a spacious owner's suite w/ sitting room + 3 additional bedrooms all w/ walk-in closets & a huge bonus room. If the outdoors are more your style, relax in the screened-in porch overlooking the lush & private fenced backyard. Community amenities include pool w/ 2 water slides & separate kiddie pool w/ slide. 2 playgrounds, tennis courts, club house, pond, waterfall park & lending library. Minutes from I-77, Birkdale Village, Whole Foods, Lake Norman & 30 min from Uptown Charlotte. 3x monthly rent income required. You'll love living here.