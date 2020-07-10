All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
8224 Cottsbrooke Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:34 PM

8224 Cottsbrooke Drive

8224 Cottsbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8224 Cottsbrooke Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Macaulay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home! Spacious & updated home in the highly desired neighborhood of MacAulay ready for you. Walk to Grand Oak Elementary. Upon entering you'll be flanked by a formal dining w/ built in cabinetry & home office. The open concept living space offers a white kitchen that is open to the living room by huge granite island and natural light pours in. It's great for entertaining. MAIN LEVEL GUEST BED/FULL BATH. Upstairs is a spacious owner's suite w/ sitting room + 3 additional bedrooms all w/ walk-in closets & a huge bonus room. If the outdoors are more your style, relax in the screened-in porch overlooking the lush & private fenced backyard. Community amenities include pool w/ 2 water slides & separate kiddie pool w/ slide. 2 playgrounds, tennis courts, club house, pond, waterfall park & lending library. Minutes from I-77, Birkdale Village, Whole Foods, Lake Norman & 30 min from Uptown Charlotte. 3x monthly rent income required. You'll love living here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive have any available units?
8224 Cottsbrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive have?
Some of 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8224 Cottsbrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive has a pool.
Does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 Cottsbrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

