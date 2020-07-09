8006 Maxwelton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained RANCH home in the heart of Huntersville For Rent! Fresh neutral paint and no carpet with new laminate floor throughout! Floor plan has vaulted Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen with new refrigerator, Laundry, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Deck and a cul-de-sac lot. The Glenfurness neighborhood has a convenient location at Exit 25 on I-77 and to I-485 and Birkdale Village. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!