Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

8006 Maxwelton Drive

8006 Maxwelton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8006 Maxwelton Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained RANCH home in the heart of Huntersville For Rent! Fresh neutral paint and no carpet with new laminate floor throughout! Floor plan has vaulted Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen with new refrigerator, Laundry, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Deck and a cul-de-sac lot. The Glenfurness neighborhood has a convenient location at Exit 25 on I-77 and to I-485 and Birkdale Village. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Maxwelton Drive have any available units?
8006 Maxwelton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8006 Maxwelton Drive have?
Some of 8006 Maxwelton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 Maxwelton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Maxwelton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Maxwelton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8006 Maxwelton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8006 Maxwelton Drive offer parking?
No, 8006 Maxwelton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8006 Maxwelton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Maxwelton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Maxwelton Drive have a pool?
No, 8006 Maxwelton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Maxwelton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8006 Maxwelton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Maxwelton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8006 Maxwelton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 Maxwelton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8006 Maxwelton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

