Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

7432 Darblay Street

7432 Darblay Street · No Longer Available
Location

7432 Darblay Street, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful RANCH home has so much to offer. PET FRIENDLY!! All Dogs all Cats! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. A large master bedroom with an en suite master bathroom, dual vanity sinks and walk-in closets. Outside, enjoy a private FULLY FENCED in yard. Park both your cars inside the two-car garage. Recently named by Niche as one of the best suburbs to live in North Carolina for 2019, you won't want to miss this opportunity to live in Huntersville near all the shopping and conveniences off Gilead Rd, exit 23, only 10 miles from Uptown Charlotte. Please do not disturb current tenants. Showings available by appointment only. Home available 12/22/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 Darblay Street have any available units?
7432 Darblay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7432 Darblay Street have?
Some of 7432 Darblay Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 Darblay Street currently offering any rent specials?
7432 Darblay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 Darblay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7432 Darblay Street is pet friendly.
Does 7432 Darblay Street offer parking?
Yes, 7432 Darblay Street offers parking.
Does 7432 Darblay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 Darblay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 Darblay Street have a pool?
No, 7432 Darblay Street does not have a pool.
Does 7432 Darblay Street have accessible units?
No, 7432 Darblay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 Darblay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7432 Darblay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7432 Darblay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7432 Darblay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

