7432 Darblay Street

This wonderful RANCH home has so much to offer. PET FRIENDLY!! All Dogs all Cats! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. A large master bedroom with an en suite master bathroom, dual vanity sinks and walk-in closets. Outside, enjoy a private FULLY FENCED in yard. Park both your cars inside the two-car garage. Recently named by Niche as one of the best suburbs to live in North Carolina for 2019, you won't want to miss this opportunity to live in Huntersville near all the shopping and conveniences off Gilead Rd, exit 23, only 10 miles from Uptown Charlotte. Please do not disturb current tenants. Showings available by appointment only. Home available 12/22/19.