Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

223 Quail Crossing

223 Quail Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

223 Quail Crossing, Huntersville, NC 28078
Centennial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in tranquil setting, fantastic community within minutes to I 77, Restaurants, Shopping, Downtown Huntersville, 5 Bedrooms /4 Bathrooms, open floor-plan, Amazing Natural Light throughout home. High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Gourmet Kitchen with Island & Walk-in Pantry for extra Storage; Spacious Living Room/Great Room with Fireplace to Relax by for the Cooler evenings. Retreat to your Master Suite which boasts large Walk-in Closet, Separate Shower, Garden Tub. Enjoy your Oversized patio and fenced backyard great for children and or entertaining. Community pool and playground. Lawn service/ Exterior maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Quail Crossing have any available units?
223 Quail Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 223 Quail Crossing have?
Some of 223 Quail Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Quail Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
223 Quail Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Quail Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 223 Quail Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 223 Quail Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 223 Quail Crossing offers parking.
Does 223 Quail Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Quail Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Quail Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 223 Quail Crossing has a pool.
Does 223 Quail Crossing have accessible units?
No, 223 Quail Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Quail Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Quail Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Quail Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Quail Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

