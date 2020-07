Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One of the best locations in Birkdale with water view, walking distance to Birkdale Village which includes shopping and restaurants. Home has washer and dryer. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Gas fireplace.Rent includes HOA fees. Tenant responsible for all utilities Small pets will be considered pet fee non refundable.