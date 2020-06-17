Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

15523 Troubadour Lane Available 05/15/19 Beautiful Home in Huntersville - This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a great neighborhood in Huntersville. Has a nice rocking chair front porch, open concept floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate hardwood throughout the first floor. Nice size bedrooms, large master with 2 walk in closets, double sinks, garden tub and tile shower. Very nice 2-car garage. Large deck off the back of the home that is great for entertaining. Fully fenced in backyard. Located near Lake Norman, Birkdale Village shops and restaurants, and easy access to I-77.



(RLNE4265911)