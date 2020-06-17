All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
15523 Troubadour Lane
15523 Troubadour Lane

15523 Troubadour Lane
Location

15523 Troubadour Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Gilead Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
15523 Troubadour Lane Available 05/15/19 Beautiful Home in Huntersville - This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a great neighborhood in Huntersville. Has a nice rocking chair front porch, open concept floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate hardwood throughout the first floor. Nice size bedrooms, large master with 2 walk in closets, double sinks, garden tub and tile shower. Very nice 2-car garage. Large deck off the back of the home that is great for entertaining. Fully fenced in backyard. Located near Lake Norman, Birkdale Village shops and restaurants, and easy access to I-77.

(RLNE4265911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15523 Troubadour Lane have any available units?
15523 Troubadour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15523 Troubadour Lane have?
Some of 15523 Troubadour Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage.
Is 15523 Troubadour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15523 Troubadour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15523 Troubadour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15523 Troubadour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15523 Troubadour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15523 Troubadour Lane offers parking.
Does 15523 Troubadour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15523 Troubadour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15523 Troubadour Lane have a pool?
No, 15523 Troubadour Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15523 Troubadour Lane have accessible units?
No, 15523 Troubadour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15523 Troubadour Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15523 Troubadour Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15523 Troubadour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15523 Troubadour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
