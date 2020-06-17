15181 Tracy Beth Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2-Story home For Rent in Stone Hollow with fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room, open Kitchen with Breakfast area and a Half Bath. Upper level with Laundry closet and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths including the Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Tenant will enjoy a Front Covered Porch and Rear Patio. This property is also located close to I-485, I-77 and Huntersville shopping/restaurants. There is no storage allowed inside the attic in the house. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!